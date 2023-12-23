India gets consular access after plane carrying its nationals grounded in France over human trafficking suspicion

New Delhi, Dec 23 After a Nicaragua-bound plane carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France over suspected "human trafficking", the Indian Embassy in France said its team has obtained consular access and was looking into the situation.

The remarks from the Indian Embassy in France came after reports suggested that the Nicaragua-bound plane from Dubai was detained at a French airport.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in France said: "French authorities informed us of a plane with 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport."

"Embassy team has reached and obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian Embassy said.

According to reports, the aircraft carrying passengers likely to be victims of human trafficking was detained on Thursday after an anonymous tip-off.

The reports said that the plane had taken off from the United Arab Emirates and it remained grounded on the tarmac at Vatry airport following its landing.

