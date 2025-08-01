India has 29,277 EV charging stations, Karnataka leads: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 1 There are now a total of 29,277 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Karnataka leads with 6,097 EV charging stations, followed by Maharashtra at 4,155 and Uttar Pradesh at 2,326, Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The Power Ministry issued the 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure-2024', in September last year, and the 'Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Battery Swapping and Charging Stations', in January this year, which lay down standards and protocols for developing a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, battery charging, and battery swapping stations.

“An allocation of Rs 2,000 crore has been made under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme to support the "setting up of adequate public charging infrastructure for various categories of electric vehicles" on a pan-India basis in consultation with ministries, states and other stakeholders,” informed the minister.

The PM E-DRIVE scheme was launched in October 2024 to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through demand incentives and expand EV charging infrastructure nationwide. The Centre has allocated Rs 10,900 crore for subsidies to EVs under this scheme.

When it comes to Tier-2 cities, there are as many as 4,625 EV charging stations operational in the country (as on April 1, 2025).

Meanwhile, the government has supported a total of 18,84,905 electric vehicles (EVs) under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) scheme till June 30 this year.

Under the FAME-II scheme, the government supported 16,29,600 vehicles. The FAME-II scheme sanctioned a total of Rs 912.50 crore for the installation of 9,332 EV PCS, out of which 8,885 EVPCS have been installed (as on June 30), said Varma.

The FAME schemes were applicable all across the country, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The FAME-I Scheme duration was 2015-2019, and the duration of the FAME-II scheme was 2019-2024.

