India has emerged as major global investment hub: LS Speaker

Jaipur, Nov 24 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that India has emerged as a major global investment hub.

He noted that many developed countries are eager to invest in India, and the skills and knowledge of Indian youth are being sought worldwide.

Birla added that the country has also become a leading centre for innovation and startups. He made these remarks while inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Udaipur Chamber of Commerce in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Describing Udaipur as a unique city of lakes, mountains, culture, and heritage, Birla said that visiting the city is always a pleasure.

He emphasised that Udaipur’s prominence as a tourism destination provides employment to millions and brings pride to the nation.

In addition, its rich resources—minerals, handicrafts, and trade—have established it as a major national trade hub, contributing significantly to the progress of both Rajasthan and India.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the Chamber’s new building represents the unity and future aspirations of Udaipur’s business community.

He expressed hope that it will become an important centre for dialogue and collaboration among entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups. Birla called upon all stakeholders to work towards making Udaipur an innovation hub and urged the youth to focus on innovation rooted in local resources.

He underlined the importance of exploring all opportunities related to innovation and startups while maintaining the crucial synergy between tourism and business.

Highlighting the importance of MSMEs as the backbone of the economy, he said that initiatives such as the Mudra Yojana and credit guarantee schemes are providing substantial support to small businesses.

Birla also pointed out the rapid development in infrastructure—roads, transportation, and modern facilities—seen across the country in recent years. He said the Chamber’s new building itself stands as a symbol of Udaipur’s growing potential.

Concluding his address, he offered a guiding principle for the city: “Growth along with heritage—this should be the direction of Udaipur.”

MP C.P. Joshi was present on the occasion.

