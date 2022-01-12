India has increased its defence capabilities along northern border in last 18 months, says Army Chief

Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said India has further strengthened its capabilities along the northern borders in Ladakh and asserted that the country would "come out victorious" in case of a war with China.

Addressing the annual Army Day press conference, the chief made it clear that war was the last resort and talks were underway to resolve the issues along the border with China. India will "come out victorious" in case of war with China, said Naravane on Wednesday.

The Army Chief said that in the last 18 months Indian Army capabilities have increased many folds as far as the Northern front is concerned.

"War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious," he said.

Naravane was addressing the annual press conference where he updated media persons on developments in Northern and Western borders.

He said that the Indian Army's response to China attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was very robust. He emphasised that war stays only as an "instrument of last resort".

"We have inducted 25,000 additional troops in that area. We are building roads, tunnels bridges. We have built a facility for the storage of ammunition and FOL(Fuels, oil, lubricants). And other additional facilities that might take place in times to come. Lots of efforts have been made in last year," he added.

"Because of what we have done, we are in a much better position to meet any challenges in future," he said.

Army Chief said that it allows them to review operational plans and based on that lot of activities have taken place and were undertaken to augment their capabilities not only in Eastern Ladakh but all along the northern front.

"We are not just focusing on one side. We took a holistic view of the entire northern front. It is not an only augmentation of forces, but it is also an augmentation of weapons, infrastructure and other developments," he said.

On being asked about the dialogue between India and China over disengagement, he said that it is a good thing that talks are going on.

"We can resolve differences through dialogue and this mechanism is very important. We have to keep talking to each other to understand the viewpoint, perceptions and differences," the chief said.

"Whenever we talk, the differences keep getting narrowed down and then we reach an agreement. But to expect every round of meetings will have an outcome is unreasonable. Several rounds are required to deal with the situation," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

