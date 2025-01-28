"India Has Massive Scope For Live Concerts": PM Modi Hails Coldplay's Success in Mumbai, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has immense potential for live concerts, citing the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.He further mentioned that it also tells popular global artists are attracted towards India. Coldplay's concert attracted massive attraction as he not just performed his hit tracks, but interacted with the audience and paid tribute to the country by singing iconic patriotic songs Maa Tujhe Salaam and Vande Mataram.

At Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India... I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills.

Coldplay packed India's largest attended concert in Asia with 134K+ people in attendance. It is said to have surpassed the shows pulled off by the likes of pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson. The final concert of the band was attended by 1,34,000 people as per a post by the band. This makes it the highest-attended concert in India. Their concert at Narendra Modi Stadium with a total capacity of 132,000 allowed the band to reach the staggering numbers. Coldplay, fronted by lead singer Chris Martin, performed five concerts in India during their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band began with three shows in Mumbai before concluding with two back-to-back performances in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

