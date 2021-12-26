India has never been aggressor but ready to defend its people against nation with hostile intentions: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that even though India has never been an aggressor historically, it is ready to defend its people against any nation with hostile intentions.

Singh was in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and laid the foundation for Defence Technology & Test Centre and BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, established by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

"We have never been an aggressor, but are ready to defend our people against any nation with hostile intentions," said the minister on the occasion.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, the minister asserted that the purpose of the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile system is to act as a "deterrent".

He said, the system not only reflects the technical cooperation between India and Russia but also the long-standing cultural, political and diplomatic ties.

The foundation for the two units was laid in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A first of its kind Defence Technologies & Test Centre (DTTC), over approximately 22 acres is being set up to accelerate the growth of the defence and aerospace manufacturing clusters in Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC).

The BRAHMOS Manufacturing Centre, announced by BrahMos Aerospace, is a modern, state-of-art facility in the Lucknow node of UP DIC. It will cover over 200 acres and produce the new BRAHMOS-NG (Next Generation) variant, which carries forward the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapons system. This new centre would be ready over the next two to three years and will commence production at a rate of 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles per year.

Congratulating the scientists and engineers of DRDO & BrahMos Aerospace, Singh exuded confidence that the two units will play a pivotal role in bolstering national security, defence production as well as the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the state-of-the-art facilities will prove to be an important milestone in the defence sector.

"The establishment of these units will generate revenue; provide employment opportunities to the youth and help in achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

On the 'Defence Technology and Test Centre', the Defence Minister said, "The Centre will provide the technological base to develop defence products keeping in mind the young innovators and startups in Amausi region of Uttar Pradesh."

"It will help in bringing the MSMEs of Uttar Pradesh together and bring the state at the forefront in the field of defence and aerospace manufacturing. The Centre, through skill development, will create direct and indirect employment in the field of defence and aerospace manufacturing."

Singh stated that India has attained a respectable position in areas of defence technologies, including the development of state-of-the-art missile systems in the last few years and has made commendable progress in building its defence industrial base.

He applauded scientists of DRDO for their crucial role in increasing India's military stature by strengthening the Armed Forces and achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' in the development and production of modern missile systems.

The Defence Minister expressed confidence that the foundation stone laying of the two units heralds a new chapter in the defence of the nation as well as defence manufacturing and the economy of the state of Uttar Pradesh and the city of Lucknow.

( With inputs from ANI )

