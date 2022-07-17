India inches closer to achieving 2 billion COVID vaccine doses feat

India's COVID vaccination drive, which touched the 1 billion doses feat in October 2021, in nine months and five days since its commencement, is set to reach the 2 billion doses milestone as the gap reduces to merely 1.63 lakh doses.

India has administered 1,99,98,36,832 so far cumulatively with 1,63,168 more vaccine shots to go for the 2 billion doses feat.

"Witness the history in making! India under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership is all set to achieve the 200-crore COVID-19 vaccination mark! Countdown starts," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' at Covid Vaccination Camp in Nirman Bhawan here on Friday and appealed to the masses to get the free dose so as to ensure protection against COVID-19.

"All Health Ministry employees initiated their inoculation of the free doses. My appeal to all citizens above the age of 18 years to get the free dose to ensure your protection against COVID19," said Mandaviya.

"On 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', all eligible populations (18+) can get a free precaution dose for the next 75 days, starting today," he added.

The free vaccination drive has been launched with an aim to increase the uptake of the precautionary dose of the COVID vaccine among the eligible adult population.

This special vaccination drive is a part of the celebration for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and aims to provide free precaution dose for all adults (18 years and above) eligible population at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

The Centre has announced a special drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' to be launched to provide free precaution doses at all Government Covid Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days from July 15 to September 30, 2022.

Those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons above 18 years who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

( With inputs from ANI )

