India inks pact with ILO to enable easier access to global job market for country’s youth

New Delhi, Sep 16 India on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to advance the 'International Reference Classification of Occupations', which will facilitate Indian youth in availing global employment opportunities.

The MoU was signed by India's Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Arindam Bagchi and ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo. Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, virtually attended the signing of the MoU.

Significant skill shortages are being faced by many countries due to demographic deficits and digitalisation. In order to fill these skill gaps, the G20 leaders during India's Presidency in 2023 committed to working towards ensuring well-managed, regular and skills-based migration pathways. To this end, they endorsed the development of the International Reference Classification of Occupations by skill and qualification requirements.

In his address on the occasion, Mandaviya highlighted that the partnership between the Indian government and the ILO reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of work in times of rapid transformation. "The International Reference Classification will enhance comparability of data and promote mutual recognition of skills," he added.

Drawing attention to India’s steady progress towards greater formalisation of the economy, the minister also highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12th Independence Day address, and stated its aim to create over 35 million jobs in the formal sector over the next two years. This would significantly boost youth employment and further expand the coverage of social protection data, he said.

Mandaviya stressed India’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation in order to enhance labour market efficiency and worker welfare. This commitment, he said, was recently showcased at the International Labour Conference, where India presented two key digital public goods, the National Career Service (NCS) Portal and the e-Shram Portal.

"These digital initiatives hold great potential for cross-learning and adaptation by other member states," he said, and proposed organising a dedicated session, in collaboration with the ILO, to share insights and experiences around these digital public goods.

The ILO DG noted that the MoU would have a far-reaching impact for countries across the globe. He further underlined the good work that India has been doing in matters related to labour mobility and social protection.

During the event, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Vandana Gurnani, emphasised that the MoU provides a framework for undertaking a feasibility study and pilot exercise in crucial areas such as green, digital, and care sectors. She outlined that this MoU presents an opportunity for wider collaboration in the future, benefiting the global workforce.

The MoU marks a crucial step towards expanding global job opportunities for India's youth. The agreement will help Indian workers to seamlessly integrate into global labour markets. It reinforces India’s vision of becoming not just the skill capital of the world, but also a trusted source of talent for countries facing workforce shortages, according to an official statement.

The initiative has the potential of not only enhancing the global competitiveness of Indian graduates but also positioning India as an international hub for high-quality, future-ready education and skilling, the statement added.

