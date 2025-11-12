India intensifies probe with focus on terror elements

New Delhi, Nov 12 India has made its priorities clear by labelling Monday’s Red Fort car blast a “terrorist incident” with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directing investigators to proceed with “utmost urgency” to quickly identify and bring to justice the perpetrators and sponsors of this heinous act.

Incidentally, the Prime Minister himself visited the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Delhi to meet those injured in the Red Fort car explosion on Wednesday, shortly after returning from his two-day visit to Bhutan.

He chaired the Cabinet meeting soon after he visited the hospital. The Cabinet has reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all kinds, as pointed out by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at an official briefing.

Additionally, it signals an intensified focus on emergency response, intelligence collection, and law‑enforcement operations – swiftly and effectively.

A political will can further encourage urgent, professional investigation with increased resources, central coordination, and the mandate to pursue suspects and terror networks aggressively.

Official declaration of a terrorist incident will help form an international opinion and raise the bar for attributing state complicity or for launching joint actions, since partners will seek credible, verifiable proof before escalating measures.

Meanwhile, strong counterterror responses can reduce immediate risk, with aggressive foreign pressure will deter future attacks.

Earlier, reports suggested panic over probing agencies closing in on the terror module as leading the perpetrator to panic and pull off a sudden blast on Monday.

Officials can now further expand investigative powers, surveillance, asset freezes, and detention under anti‑terror statutes to disrupt suspected modules and their support structures.

The Cabinet decision also justifies India’s attempt at possible intensification of a diplomatic outreach against countries suspected of harbouring, financing, or tolerating militant groups, and seeking intelligence sharing, arrests, extraditions, or other cooperation.

Preliminary investigations have already led to suspected cross‑border links with the module being directed by handlers in another country.

Official designation of terrorist acts will lead to nations that are already condemning the blast to come forward in active cooperation.

