India is a bouquet of flowers, not a ‘Mini Pakistan’: cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain

Aligarh, Sep 13 Renowned Hindu religious leader Jagadguru Ramabhadracharya has stirred controversy with his recent comment during a discourse in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where he likened the region to a "Mini Pakistan." The statement drew strong criticism from Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain, who called it unacceptable and divisive.

Reacting sharply, Chaudhary Husain said, “This is a baseless and meaningless statement. Our Hindustan is like a bouquet of flowers. It can never become Pakistan. Pakistan is our enemy country and will remain so. Our country is great and will continue to be great.”

He also rejected any form of relationship with Pakistan, including cricketing ties. “There should be absolutely no relations with Pakistan — not even cricket. That country has always worked to harm India and continues to conspire against us. I demand that the Indian government sever all ties with Pakistan,” he said.

Commenting on Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri (popularly known as Bageshwar Baba) and his demand for a “Hindu Rashtra,” Husain said such statements are immature. “It is childish of Bageshwar Baba to speak of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra. Even RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has clearly stated that there is no such concept as a Hindu Rashtra. The big question is — is he now challenging the words of Mohan Bhagwat?” Hussain asked.

Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik also responded to Ramabhadracharya’s comments, saying it may reflect his personal opinion, but not that of the people in the region.

“We were born here, we live here. This is an integral part of India, and every citizen here is an Indian. We believe in the Constitution and reject any statement that goes against it,” he stated.

The controversy stems from a statement made by Ramabhadracharya, who said that being in western Uttar Pradesh felt like being in a “Mini Pakistan.” He also claimed that Hindus in India are under severe threat.

