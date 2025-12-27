India is determined to achieve new heights on global stage: JDU backs PM Modi’s Gen Z remarks

New Delhi, Dec 27 Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Saturday strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on India’s youth, saying the country is firmly focused on empowering young generations to lead the nation towards becoming a developed global power.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s comments on Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Prasad described the moment as both symbolic and forward-looking.

“This is also a poignant moment, where the contributions of the veer balak were acknowledged,” Prasad said, adding, “India is a progressive nation, and the world looks to India as a country of immense potential. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure, significant efforts have been made to empower youth through employment and skill development initiatives. This clearly shows that India is determined to achieve new heights on the global stage.”

The JDU leader’s remarks came after Prime Minister Modi emphasised the central role of young people in nation-building, asserting that new policies are being framed with a strong focus on youth empowerment.

Addressing the Veer Baal Diwas programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said that today’s children and youth represent Gen Z and Gen Alpha, and it will be their generation that will lead India towards the goal of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

He expressed confidence in their abilities, stating that he sees and understands their competence and confidence, which is why he places great trust in them.

Quoting a traditional adage, the Prime Minister explained that even if a child speaks wisely, their words should be accepted, stressing that greatness is not defined by age but by deeds and achievements. He highlighted that young people have the potential to accomplish tasks that inspire society at large, and many have already demonstrated this capability in various fields.

However, the Prime Minister cautioned that these achievements should be viewed only as a beginning. He said there is much more to be accomplished, with bigger goals ahead and dreams that must be taken “to the skies.” His remarks were aimed at motivating the youth to continuously strive for excellence and innovation.

Echoing this sentiment, Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the Prime Minister’s vision reflects a long-term commitment to building human capital through education, skilling and employment generation.

He added that empowering the youth is not only essential for economic growth but also for strengthening India’s global standing.

