India is known for love, not hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Patna, March 3 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday that India is known for love and not for the hatred.

“If you want to understand our alliance, I want to explain it to you in one line. We have opened ‘Nafrat Key Bazar Me, Mohabbat Ki Dukan’. Why is hatred spreading in the country? This country is not known for hatred. It is a country known for love,” Gandhi said while addressing a huge gathering in Gandhi Maidan Patna during Jan Vishwas Maharally.

He said that the reason for spreading hatred across the country is due to injustice.

“Injustice is taking place with youths and farmers. There is social and financial injustice in the country. These factors are responsible for hatred. The Central government waived loans of industrialists to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore. I want to ask you how many farmers and labourers got the same benefits,” Rahul Gandhi asked.

He said that the Central government is working only for a few people in the country and penalising farmers, youths and the poor.

“They are supporting some special people of the country while the participation of backward castes, extremely backward castes, Dalit, tribals and other deprived sections of society remains minimal,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also targeted the Central government over the Agniveer programme, saying: “Centre is building two types of army in the country. One is having all respect like facilities of canteen and pension and others are those who have no facilities,” he said.

RJD’s Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna was attended by Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri, Dipankar Bhattacharya and others.

