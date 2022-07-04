India is leading Industrial Revolution 4.0: PM Modi

With an aim to enhance the accessibility of technology, streamline service delivery to ensure ease of living and give a boost to startups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched numerous digital portals and said that India's leading the fourth industrial revolution.

"All programmes launched today are going to strengthen Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living. They'll give a fillip to India's startup ecosystem. India can proudly say that India is not just part of the Industry 4.0 Revolution but is actually leading it," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 including a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Chips to Startup (C2S) programme.

India is now working on digital mapping of rural properties using drones and other such devices.

"In the last 8 years, more than Rs 23 lakh crore have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers. With this technology, around Rs 2.23 lakh crore, which went to the wrong hands, got saved," he added.

PM Modi emphasized that with the robust use of technology in national governance, the queue system has been reduced to minimum in Gujarat with the digitisation of the services.

" The government's Digital India programme has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields," he said.

If compared India to other developed countries, PM Modi said that the country accounts for 40 per cent of digital transactions.

Digital India Bhashini is built with an aim to enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages.

The key intervention in building AI-based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets. Digital India Bhashini will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

'Digital India GENESIS' (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) is a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of Rs750 Crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

The Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelor's, Master's and Research levels, and act as a catalyst for the growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country. It offers mentoring at the organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors.

The prime minister was addressing the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar. The theme for the week is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'.

The Digital India Week 2022 will have physical events from July 4 to July 6 in Gandhinagar. The programme will celebrate the anniversary of Digital India and demonstrate how public digital platforms like Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, Digilocker etc. have enabled ease of living for citizens.

It will showcase India's technological prowess to the global audience, explore collaboration and business opportunities with a wide range of stakeholders, and present the Techade of opportunities for NextGen.

It will witness the participation of Startups and leaders from Government, Industry and Academia. A Digital Mela is also being organised with over 200 stalls that will showcase digital solutions enabling ease of living and also the solutions that have been developed by Indian Unicorns and Startups. Digital India Week will also have India Stack Knowledge Exchange in virtual mode between July 7 and 9.

( With inputs from ANI )

