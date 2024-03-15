India is mother of spirituality & democracy: President Murmu

Hyderabad, March 15 President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that India is the mother of spirituality and democracy. Inaugurating Global Spirituality Mahotsav near Hyderabad on Friday, she said spiritual icons like Mahavir, Ravidas and Guru Nanak have given India a unique identity as the spiritual hub of the world.

"Bharat is the land of ideals of Ahimsa and compassion, the knowledge of which our ancient sages gave us and to strengthen which our great spiritual gurus are guiding us. Today, the great spiritual leaders and lakhs of people have joined together to bring harmony irrespective of different belief systems," she said.

The President hoped that Global Spirituality Mahotsav will take humanity towards spirituality.

The four-day spirituality summit brought by the Ministry of Culture, and Heartfulness, began on Friday at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness.

The event brought together the spirituality gurus of all faiths and communities together at one platform to raise the collective human consciousness together.

Being held with the theme "Inner peace to world peace", the conference aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life.

Anthem song titled 'Inner peace to world peace' was launched during the summit.

Accompanied by Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, the President took a tour of exhibition stalls at the summit and appreciated the legacy of Heartfulness mission.

"We are in times when mankind must unite steadfastly. In a way, there is an urgency to it to prevent any more wars, chaos and strife taking place. If each of us understands that we all are one, it is the same Divine Light within each of us, we can overcome the differences. But this kind of understanding comes through meditation and higher consciousness. The summit is, therefore, to enlighten all that we must together move forward for the common goal of self-realisation," said Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

A panel discussion on 'Inner peace to world peace' witnessed meaningful thoughts coming from noted panelists like Ranjana Chopra, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Culture; Gaur Gopal Das (ISCKON); Swami Atmapriyananda (Ram Krishna Mission); Sister Usha Behn (BrahmaKumaris); Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji (Shri Vaishnavism); and Kamlesh D Patel (Daaji) Global Guide of Heartfulness.

There were additional interesting talks by Swami Gauranga Das (ISCKON); Swami Mukundananda (Jagatguru Kripaluji Yog); Devi Chitralekha Ji (World Sankirtan Tour Trust); Swami Amritaswaroopa Nanda Puri (The Mata Amritanandamayi Math); and Upasana Kamineni Konidela - Vice Chairman-CSR Apollo Hospitals Group and Managing Director-URLife as well. There were also many experience zones brought by various sansthas wherein people could gain wisdom and spiritual benefit.

Cultural programmes associated with spirituality, an exhibition showcasing India's spiritual history, narratives of peace, and an immersive experience for spirituality through books and music were also organised.

