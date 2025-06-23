India is prioritising safety of its people: BJP's Yaser Jilani on Op Sindhu

New Delhi, June 23 As part of the ongoing Operation Sindhu, another batch of 285 nationals safely landed here, taking the total number of Indians evacuated from Iran to 1,713.

The large-scale evacuation comes amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, particularly between Iran and Israel.

The latest evacuation flight, which landed late Sunday night, carried passengers from various Indian states, including Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), underscores the government's commitment to the safety of Indian citizens abroad.

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Yaser Jilani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and swift response.

"In Operation Sindhu, India has once again shown that its top priority is its people. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the third batch of citizens arrived in India yesterday. This demonstrates that while countries worldwide are worried about their citizens in war zones, India is prioritising the safety of its people," he said.

"The way war is escalating, India is becoming more serious for the safety of its citizens and implementing ground-level measures to bring the Indians back," Jilani added.

Due to the closure of Israeli airspace amid ongoing hostilities, several Indians remain stranded in Israel.

Authorities have urged them to register with the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv and obtain proper documentation to cross the land borders into Jordan and Egypt. From there, India is expected to operate further evacuation flights.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Iran continues to assist citizens in relocating from areas experiencing intensified hostilities to relatively safer regions.

The embassy is coordinating evacuation efforts using available transport options and closely monitoring the situation.

Indian nationals in Iran are being advised to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran via its emergency helpline or through the 24/7 Control Room set up by the MEA in New Delhi.

