India Israel embassy blast: Delhi police question 11 people, one suspect unable to speak Hindi

Three days after a “low-intensity blast” near the Israel embassy, rocked Delhi, 11 people have been questioned in connection with the case so far. According to a Indian Express report, a man who “boarded an autorickshaw from Jamia Nagar Metro station” and “couldn’t speak Hindi properly” is learnt to be a suspect in connection with the case

Calling him their prime suspect till now, an intelligence establishment officer said that they zeroed in on this suspect after tracing an auto rickshaw in which the accused sat. This is significant because a similar lead had emerged in the case of a blast at the Israel embassy in 2021 as well. However, the cops had lost the trail after reaching Jamia Nagar at the time.This time, the auto, sources said, was captured on CCTV footage but its registration number couldn’t be read as the footage was blurred. The cops then checked more cameras and zeroed in on a few autos present in the area around that time.While he remains elusive, police are — 72 hours later — yet to file an FIR in connection with the incident, which Israel has called a “possible terror attack”, prompting it to issue a travel advisory to its citizens.