India-Italy strategic partnership witnessing continuous strengthening: PM Modi after meeting Meloni

New Delhi, Nov 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India and Italy are witnessing a continuous strengthening of their strategic partnership, following his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said he had a "very good meeting" with the Italian Prime Minister and noted that the bilateral relationship is expanding in a manner that directly benefits the people of both countries.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations," the X post by PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also shared details of the areas of focus during his meeting with the Italian leader.

In another post on X, he said the two sides discussed advancing cooperation in trade, investment, defence, innovation, artificial intelligence, space and education.

"We discussed further advancing our cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education. India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity’s fight against terrorism and its support networks," PM Modi said.

Although further details of the discussion were not disclosed in the post, PM Modi emphasised the steady progress in cooperation between New Delhi and Rome.

The social media post comes at a time when India and Italy have been engaging across a range of sectors, including defence collaboration, clean energy, trade, mobility agreements and high-level political consultations.

Both leaders have met multiple times over the past two years on multilateral platforms as well as through bilateral exchanges, contributing to greater diplomatic visibility between the two nations.

PM Modi's remarks underline the momentum in ties since the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Notably, the two sides have previously maintained focus on areas such as industrial cooperation, migration and skilled workforce pathways, climate initiatives, start-up ecosystems and security coordination.

India and Italy have also been working to increase trade volumes and expand private-sector participation, with both governments encouraging deeper engagement between their respective industries. Recent ministerial interactions have highlighted interest in sectors such as semiconductors, digital technologies, agriculture and infrastructure.

Italian PM Meloni has been among the European leaders maintaining consistent engagement with India through high-level visits and international summits. Her interactions with PM Modi have included discussions on regional developments, multilateral cooperation and global economic issues.

PM Modi's latest comments indicate continuity in the bilateral approach, with both sides projecting confidence in the trajectory of the strategic partnership.

Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi had met Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni just ahead of the opening session of the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg.

Both leaders shook hands and exchanged warm greetings, displaying the strong rapport that has deeply strengthened India-Italy friendship over the past few years.

PM Modi is among several prominent world leaders attending the November 22-23 summit.

PM Modi had last met Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis in June, where both leaders had committed to making the friendship between India and Italy more stronger.

In September, PM Modi called the Italian PM as an "extraordinary political leader who combines ideas and heart", described her autobiography as a "Mann Ki Baat", or ideas from the heart.

In the preface to the book titled 'I Am Giorgia', PM Modi emphasised the closeness between India and Italy, founded on what he writes as "shared civilising instincts, such as the defence of heritage, the strength of community, and the celebration of femininity as a guiding force".

Reciprocating the feelings, Meloni had mentioned that the bond between both nations remains quite strong.

