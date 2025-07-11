India Leads the World in Fast Digital Payments with UPI Growth: IMF

India has become the global leader in fast payments, largely due to the rapid adoption and expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), according to a recent note from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). UPI, launched in 2016 by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allows instant real-time bank-to-bank transfers via mobile phones. Its growth has significantly outpaced the use of traditional digital instruments like debit and credit cards, which are now seeing a decline in usage.

In the IMF’s Fintech Note titled *“Growing Retail Digital Payments: The Value of Interoperability,”* the authors state that India now processes over 18 billion UPI transactions each month, making it the world’s largest retail fast payment system by volume. The note emphasizes how interoperability — the ability for users across different platforms and banks to transact seamlessly — has played a vital role in this success.

The report highlights that as UPI has expanded, cash usage indicators have steadily dropped. While it is difficult to measure cash transactions directly, the IMF used ATM withdrawal data at the district level as a proxy. The analysis showed that in areas with more integrated and interoperable payment systems, digital transactions increased significantly relative to cash withdrawals, suggesting a clear shift toward a more cashless economy.

Interoperable systems like UPI are seen as effective alternatives to closed-loop systems, fostering widespread digital adoption. By removing barriers between different service providers, they encourage competition and improve convenience for users. The IMF also noted that total digital payments continue to rise as interoperability increases, further reducing the dependency on cash, especially in informal sectors.

The note, authored by Alexander Copestake, Divya Kirti, and Maria Soledad Martinez Peria, cautions that as the UPI platform matures and more providers join, regulators must remain alert to the risk of market dominance by private players. Ensuring that the system stays open and competitive is essential for sustainable growth. The authors recommend that payment authorities use a wide range of indicators to detect any anti-competitive behavior and respond accordingly.

Finally, the report stresses the importance of collaboration between the system operator and private participants to maintain a healthy, balanced, and interoperable digital payment ecosystem. This approach will help safeguard the gains made in India’s digital payment revolution and ensure long-term inclusivity and innovation in the financial sector.