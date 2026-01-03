India living bearer of Lord Buddha's traditions: PM Modi showcases efforts to preserve, promote Buddhist heritage

New Delhi, Jan 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the initiatives undertaken by his government to develop sites associated with the heritage of Lord Buddha in India and across the world, while also emphasising efforts to connect the present generation with Buddhist traditions and values.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics associated with Bhagwan Buddha at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi spoke about India's deep-rooted spiritual links with Buddhism and its role in sharing this legacy globally.

Recalling his international visits, the Prime Minister said, "Wherever I went, I tried to connect people with Buddha's legacy by taking a part of it back with me. That's why, whether to China, Japan, Korea, or Mongolia, I carried saplings of the Bodhi tree. In Hiroshima, the city devastated by the atomic bomb, the presence of a Bodhi tree at the Peace Memorial Park sends a powerful message to humanity."

He said the shared heritage of Lord Buddha demonstrates that India's bond with the world extends far beyond formal ties.

"It proves that India's connection with the world is not just about politics, diplomacy, or economics. It runs much deeper, connected by heart, sentiments, faith and spirituality," he said.

PM Modi underlined that India is not only the custodian of Lord Buddha's sacred relics but also a "living bearer" of his heritage.

"Relics associated with Lord Buddha found at Piprahwa, Vaishali, Devni Mori, and Nagarjunakonda are a living presence of his message. India has preserved and nurtured these relics in every form -- scientific and spiritual," he said.

Highlighting India's role in preserving Buddhist heritage beyond its borders, the Prime Minister said, "India has continuously strived to contribute as much as possible to the development of sites worldwide connected with Buddha's heritage. When a devastating earthquake in Nepal damaged ancient stupas, India assisted in their reconstruction. After the earthquake in Myanmar's Bagan, we helped conserve over 100 pagodas. There are many such examples."

He added that within the country as well, work related to discovering and conserving Buddhist sites and relics is ongoing.

Referring to Vadnagar in Gujarat, he said, "As I mentioned earlier, my birthplace, Vadnagar in Gujarat, was a major centre of Buddhist tradition. When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, thousands of relics linked to the Buddhist tradition were discovered there. Today, our government is ensuring their preservation and also connecting the present generation with them."

PM Modi noted that a state-of-the-art experiential museum has been developed at Vadnagar. "A splendid experiential museum has been built there, offering an immersive journey through nearly 500 years of history," he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that a significant Buddhist-era site was discovered a few months ago in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, and efforts to conserve it are now being expedited. He had also referred to this discovery during his recent episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He further said that over the past decade, the government has worked to integrate Buddhist sites with modern infrastructure. "A convention centre and a meditation-cum-experience centre have been built in Bodh Gaya," he said.

Detailing other initiatives, PM Modi said, "In Sarnath, a light and sound show at the Dhamek Stupa and the construction of the Buddha Dhamma Park have been undertaken. Modern facilities have been developed in Sravasti, Kapilvastu, and Kushinagar. A digital experience centre has been established in Nalgonda, Telangana. New amenities for pilgrims have been introduced at Sanchi, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Amaravati."

He added that a Buddhist circuit is being developed across the country to improve connectivity between pilgrimage sites.

"Today, a Buddhist circuit is being developed in the country to ensure better connectivity between all Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India, allowing pilgrims from across the world to experience faith and spirituality like never before," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government aims to ensure that Buddhist heritage reaches future generations without interruption.

"This is also the vision behind organising international events like the Global Buddhist Summit, Vesak, and Ashadha Purnima", he said.

PM Modi also mentioned efforts to promote the Pali language associated with Lord Buddha, noting that it has been accorded the status of a classical language.

He urged people across the country to visit the exhibition to have darshan of the sacred relics and connect with the teachings of Lord Buddha.

"Our school students, college students, young people, sons and daughters -- they must definitely visit this exhibition. This exhibition is a powerful medium to connect the glory of our past with the dreams of our future. I urge people from across the nation to participate in this exhibition," he said.

Discovered in 1898, the Piprahwa relics occupy a pivotal place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism. They are among the earliest and most historically significant relic deposits directly associated with Lord Buddha.

Archaeological evidence links the Piprahwa site to ancient Kapilavastu, widely believed to be the place where Gautam Buddha spent his early life before renunciation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor