India lodges strong protest over UK envoy's visit to PoK

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday raised strong objections to the visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, had visited Mirpur on January 10 along with a UK Foreign Office official.

"Such infringement of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable," a statement released by the ministry said.

"The foreign secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the statement added.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," it further stated.

