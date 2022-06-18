India logs 13,216 new Covid cases, 23 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 13,216 new Covid-19 cases, an increase against the 12,847 infections reported the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Also in the same period, 23 new fatalities increased the nationwide Covid death toll to 5,24,840.

The active caseload rose to 68,108 cases, accounting for 0.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 8,148 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,90,845. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.63 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate slightly jumped to 2.73 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.47 per cent.

A total of 4,84,924 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the overall tally to over 85.73 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196 crore.