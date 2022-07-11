India logs 16,678 new COVID cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 16,678 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Active cases now stand at 1,30,713 constituting 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate of 5.99 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, 14,629 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the country to 4,29,83,162.

The rate of recovery currently is 98.50 per cent.

A total of 26 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country has gone up to 5,25,454.

As many as 2,78,266 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far has increased to 86.68 crores.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 198.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.