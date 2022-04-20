India logs 2,067 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India continues to register an increase in its daily COVID-19 caseload as it reported 2,067 new infections during the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

India reported a total of 820 more COVID-19 cases today in comparison to Tuesday. The country registered as many as 1,247 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The active cases in the country increased to 12,340 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate also saw a rise from 0.31 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.49 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.34 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.38 (on Wednesday).

As many as 1,547 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,13,248. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent. However, the death toll climbed to 522006 with 40 fresh fatalities.

As many as 4,21,183 samples were tested on Wednesday. The total number of COVID tests conducted in the country so far is 83.29 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection.

( With inputs from ANI )

