India logs 2,710 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths in the last 24 hours

India saw an uptick in Covid-19 cases with 2,710 infections being recorded in the past 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Friday.

In the same period, 14 Covid fatalities were logged taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,539.

Meanwhile, the active caseload was also pegged at 15,814, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,296 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,07,177. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.58 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 0.52 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,65,840 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.88 crore.

As of Friday morning, the vaccination coverage exceeded 192.97 crore.