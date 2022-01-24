India logs 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases; daily positivity rate over 20 pc

India on Monday reported a decline in the daily COVID-19 infections as the country logged 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of over 20 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per government data, new infections were 27,469 less than that reported on Sunday. However, the daily positivity rate rose to 20.75 per cent from 17.78 per cent yesterday.

Notably, 14,74,753 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 18,75,533 tests were conducted on Sunday.

The ministry has said that India's active caseload currently stands at 22,49,335. It accounts for 5.69 per cent of the total cases.

The government data shows that 439 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now at 4,89,848. The case fatality rate is 1.24 per cent.

With 2,43,495 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,68,04,145.

The weekly positivity rate is presently at 17.03 per cent.

As per government data, Karnataka has the highest number of active cases with 3,57,826 infections, followed by 2,97,115 active cases in Maharashtra and 2,65,349 in Kerala.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 162.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

With the administration of more than 27 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,62,26,07,516 as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the ministry said.

So far 81,80,165 precaution doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 27,40,418 were given to healthcare workers, 26,87,668 to frontline workers and 27,52,079 to those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities. The administration of precaution dose began on January 10.

In the vaccination drive for children aged between 15-18 years, 4,19,32,411 vaccine doses have been administered. Their vaccination drive commenced on January 3 this year.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was started on January 16, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor