India lost visionary industrialist, true patriot: MP Guv on Ratan Tata’s demise

Bhopal, Oct 10 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Thursday expressed deep condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai and was in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital in the hours leading up to his death, passed away late on Wednesday night.

In his condolence message, Governor Patel said that in the demise of Ratan Tata, the country has lost a visionary industrialist and a true patriot.

"Ratan Tata was a great industrialist and social worker. His demise is a big loss to the Indian industry and society. He had taken the Indian industry to new heights. His legacy will always remain in our hearts," the MP Governor said in a statement issued from his office.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other leaders, including former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh also expressed their condolences on the passing away of the iconic business leader.

CM Yadav said Ratan Tata was always sensitive and dedicated towards the service of the nation and humanity.

"Ratan Tata's life is a university in itself. He hadn't seen only big dreams but had fulfilled them as well," Yadav said.

In his condolence message, Yadav further stated that when Ratan Tata saw people going on two-wheelers with their family members, he decided to provide an affordable car for the middle-classes so that they would be safe.

On Thursday morning, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were taken from his house in a hearse, bedecked with white flowers, to the NCPA in south Mumbai where his body was kept for people to pay their last respects.

Tributes poured in from across the country, following Ratan Tata’s death, with some political leaders, including the Maharashtra Cabinet calling for the Indian icon to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Ratan Tata’s death, calling him a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.”

He will be given a state funeral by the Maharashtra government and being a Parsi, his last rites will be conducted according to the rituals followed by the community.

