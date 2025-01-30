India making tremendous strides in tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Jan 30 India is making tremendous strides in tackling Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD), said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday on the occasion of World NTD Day.

World NTD Day is observed every year on January 30. The theme this year is ‘Unite. Act. Eliminate’.

"We join the global community in observing World NTD Day. Neglected Tropical Diseases have not been neglected in India, as we have been making tremendous strides in tackling these diseases," Dr. Tanu Jain, Director, National Vector-Borne Diseases (VBDs) Control Programme (NCVBDC), told IANS.

Marking the occasion, India Gate was lit in shades of purple and pink

The campaign was undertaken to raise awareness about these diseases and also highlight India’s efforts to combat them.

Jain informed that India continues with the burden of Lymphatic Filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis. It is a painful and profoundly disfiguring disease.

"Our fight against Lymphatic Filariasis continues, as we have stopped Mass Drug Administration in 139 districts where it is now eliminated," she said.

She called on people in the endemic districts to participate in the biannual MDA round on February 10.

Jain also advised people to "consume preventive medicine, even if you are not personally affected".

Even as India aims to eliminate this disease by 2027, "community participation and support in areas with microfilariae prevalence" is essential.

Dr. Neeraj Dhingra, Former Director, NCVBDC (National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control) said that sustained interventions and strengthened surveillance are crucial to the elimination of NTDs like LF and VL in India.

Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL) threatens 404 million people in India.

In addition, he also urged for integrated vector management coupled with community engagement" to tackle the disease burden.

"'Unite. Act. Eliminate,’ approach underscores the fact that NTDs are not just a health concern but deeply tied to social, economic and environmental factors," he said.

The illumination of India Gate was accompanied by a nukkad natak (street play) which engaged the public and reinforced the importance of behavioural change and participation in health initiatives like Mass Drug Administration (MDA) rounds for LF.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor