India MCD polls: 28 nominations filed on Friday, eight from political parties

Poll authorities on Friday received 28 nominations for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to 35, a senior official said.Five members of BSP and one of the Congress filed the poll papers. A nomination each was received from CPI(M) and Forward Block members, both female, said the senior official of the State Election Commission, Delhi.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7.Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based AIMIM and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad’s outfit Azad Samaj Party (ASP) on Friday announced they will contest on 100 wards in the minority and Dalit-dominated pockets of the city. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) headed by Asaduddin Owaisi will contest 68 of the 100 wards, while ASP will fight the polls in 32 wards, leaders of the two parties announced in a press conference.Also, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday released the first list of 134 candidates for the high-stakes Delhi civic polls.