INDIA members should follow Akhilesh model: SP

Lucknow, Jan 28 The Samajwadi Party spokesman has said that SP President Akhilesh Yadav has placed an alliance model to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and others should follow the same.

The statement came after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, who is likely to form a new government in Bihar with the BJP’s support, told reporters in Patna that “things were not working well” for him in the opposition bloc INDIA.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeq Jamei said, “The elections that are going to be held are for saving our secular democracy. Our party leader Akhilesh Yadav has presented a model by announcing seat-sharing with the Congress and RLD. A second round of talks with the Congress is on. Everyone should follow this to remove the BJP from power.”

Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday, had announced that his party’s alliance with the Congress was “off to a good start” with 11 “strong” Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Soon after, the Congress said constructive seat-sharing talks were on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and SP chief Yadav, but it added that a formula was yet to be finalised.

On Nitish Kumar’s resignation, the SP spokesman said, “This should not have happened. Our leader has followed the path shown by Mulayam Singh Yadav, who did everything to prevent the BJP from grabbing power.”

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said the BJP and a big section of the media were trying to show that the INDIA grouping was broken and weak.

“In the coming days, you will see the INDIA bloc getting stronger irrespective of what is happening in Bihar,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor