India-Mongolia joint military exercise begins in Meghalaya under UN mandate

Shillong, July 3 The two-week-long India-Mongolia joint military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ commenced on Wednesday in Meghalaya’s Umroi to boost the military capabilities of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under the United Nations mandate.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that in the 16th edition of the joint military exercise, the 45-member Indian contingent is being represented by a Sikkim Scouts Battalion along with personnel from other services.

The Mongolian contingent is being represented by personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army.

‘Nomadic Elephant’, which is being held at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. The last edition was conducted in Mongolia in July 2023.

The opening ceremony of the joint exercise was attended by the Mongolian Ambassador to India, Dambajavyn Ganbold, and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding, 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.

The defence PRO said the joint exercise aims to enhance the military capabilities of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

The joint exercise, which will conclude on July 16, is focused on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrains.

According to Lt Col Rawat, tactical drills during the exercise include response to terrorist action, the establishment of a joint command post, an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing of a helipad/ landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, besides employment of drones and counter-drone systems, among others.

Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia, is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16 along with Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, 33 Corps of the Indian Army.

‘Nomadic Elephant’ aims to enable both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations.

The exercise would also facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies which would enhance the level of defence cooperation, further augmenting the bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, the defence spokesman added.

