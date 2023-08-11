India monitoring situation, says MEA on Chinese ship docked in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Aug 11 India keeps track of any development which may have a bearing on its interests, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Friday about a Chinese Navy ship in Sri Lanka.

Responding to a question on a Chinese naval ship currently docked in Colombo port, he said: “I have seen reports of a Chinese ship there. I am not sure whether it is a warship or not. I will only say that having seen these reports, I would emphasise that the government carefully monitors any development having a bearing on India's security interests and takes all necessary measures to defend them.”

A Chinese Navy warship is docked at Colombo port since August 10, and according to media reports, its arrival was delayed by Sri Lankan Navy after concerns were raised by New Delhi.

In August last year also a similar incident had taken place, when a Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship had arrived at the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota.

India at that time too had strongly reacted to the development.

Bagchi, while replying to a query on Pakistan’s cricket team touring India for the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in October, said that the ministry is aware of it. He said that the External Affairs Ministry is aware of Pakistan’s cricket team touring India for the World Cup match, which is scheduled for October 14, and there will be no prejudice towards the visitors.

"Pakistan’s cricket team will be treated just like the cricket team of any other country participating in the ICC World Cup," he said.

To another query on security arrangements for Indian diplomats in London in the context of the attack by pro-Khalistan elements on the Indian High Commission’s office there in March this year, Bagchi said: "Of course, it is an ongoing conversation that we have with the UK side on steps that we feel that the UK side and all host governments need to take to protect our diplomatic premises and security of our personnel."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor