India Monsoon 2025 Forecast: Kerala to Receive Rainfall 4 Days Early, Thunderstorms Predicted in Maharashtra Till May 14

As per the IMD reports the monsoon season is expected to reach earlier than scheduled. This is for the first time in 17 years since 2008. This year, the monsoon is expected to reach the Kerala coast by May 27, 2025. The monsoon will reach Kerala four days ahead of schedule. Currently, the monsoon has reached the Nicobar Islands, South Andaman Sea, and parts of the East Bay of Bengal.

The southwest monsoon winds pass through the East Bengal Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Central Andaman Sea. The monsoon is likely to advance rapidly by May 15th or 16th. After that, it will enter the South Arabian Sea and cover parts of Sri Lanka, parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the entire Andaman Islands, according to the Meteorological Department. Most states are likely to receive rainfall in the next 2 days. Maharashtra is expected to experience thunderstorms and lightning until May 14th.

Where and when is the monsoon likely to arrive?