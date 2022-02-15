'India must become a tech nation, not just a talent nation' (Book Review)

New Delhi, Feb 15 "Adapt or perish, now as ever, is nature's inexorable imperative", the prophetic social critic H.G. Wells wrote in "A Short History of the World" in 1922.

A century later, this is the reality that stares at India as the connections between "seemingly disparate events" - for instance what ties the Ladakh standoff to the global technological struggle for dominance? Is there a link between the investment of billions of dollars in Reliance Jio at the height of the Covid crisis and the US-China trade and technology wars? How does any of this matter to any of us? Will it affect our personal lives, our jobs and our future?

It most certainly will, venture capitalist, technology entrepreneur and policy advisor Anirudh Suri writes in "The Great Tech Game - Shaping Geopolitics And The Destinies Of Nations"

