India must move ahead on path of unity, Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on Sambhal violence

New Delhi, Nov 25 Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday while reacting to the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area in which four youths were killed, held the BJP government in the state directly responsible for the deteriorating law and situation and the flare up. He also stated that the nation must join together to ensure that "India moves forward on the path of unity and Constitution, not communalism and hatred."

LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, "The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh is extremely unfortunate."

"The administration's insensitive action without listening to all parties further vitiated the situation and resulted in the death of many people - for which the BJP government is directly responsible," he added.

The Congress leader also extended deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the violence and firing.

Violent clashes between locals and police erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid on Sunday.

Rahul Gandhi further stated that the BJP's use of power to create rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country. "I request the Supreme Court to intervene in this matter as soon as possible and provide justice," he added.

In his post on X, the Congress leader appealed to maintain peace and mutual harmony. "We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and Constitution, not communalism and hatred," Rahul Gandhi added.

After the violence resulted in the deaths of four youths, the authorities on Monday imposed strict security measures and enforced prohibitory orders, shut down schools and colleges and suspended Internet services in the area.

Outsiders are prohibited from entering Sambhal till December 1 and no public representatives will be allowed to visit the area and public gatherings have also been banned for now.

According to sources, weapons have been found and confiscated from the homes of some of the 21-odd people who were arrested by the police on Sunday after the violence in the area. There are two women among the 21 people held for the violence. More arrests are likely as police are trying to identify the miscreants with the aid of the CCTV cameras.

The mosque is at the centre of a contentious legal battle over claims that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The survey was part of a process initiated by a petition claiming that a temple once stood in place of the mosque.

Tensions have been simmering in Sambhal since a similar survey was conducted on Tuesday. The petitioners argue that historical texts such as 'Baburnamah' and 'Ain-e-Akbari' document the destruction of the temple by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529.

Supporters of the survey argue that it is a necessary step in uncovering historical truths.

However, critics view it as a provocation that violates the sanctity of religious places as upheld by the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

