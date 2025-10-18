India must present its version of stories to the world: I&B Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 18 Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, on Saturday highlighted India’s growing cultural influence and economic rise while speaking at the NDTV World Summit in the national capital.

Referring to India’s rich civilisational legacy, Jaju said that the world is now recognising not just the country’s ancient Vedic knowledge systems, but also its long-held traditions of storytelling, visual arts and narrative expression rooted in Natyashastra and other classical forms.

“From yoga to Ayurveda, from Bollywood to Indian cinema, from theatre to diversity — these are India’s instruments of soft power that are sending a message across the world,” he told IANS, asserting that as India emerges as a major global economy, its cultural imprint too is becoming more prominent internationally.

He said that the ability to tell stories from an Indian perspective is crucial in shaping global narratives. “As we rise, it is important that we present our version of stories to the world,” he noted, adding that cultural expression is intrinsically linked to India’s global outreach.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swadeshi’, Jaju said the initiative goes beyond economic self-reliance.

“It is not just a strategic imperative but also a cultural one — to tell our stories to the world in our own voice,” he remarked.

He stressed that self-reliance includes strengthening India’s media, entertainment, and creative industries to project a confident narrative of a new India— one rooted in heritage but forward-looking.

As India continues to position itself as a major player on the global stage, its soft power tools will play an equally vital role alongside its economic and strategic strides, he added.

