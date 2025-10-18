India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 18 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that India must produce rare materials used in defence and aerospace to become a technology creator and safeguard its technological sovereignty.

Dedicating to the nation a Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant at PTC Industries’ Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, the Defence Minister emphasised the importance of rare earth materials used in defence, space, electronics, and other sectors.

In his address, he noted that “only certain countries have the capacity to refine these materials and make high-end products.”

Stressing that in the past, India had been dependent on other countries for the advanced materials and critical technologies needed for defence and aerospace, the defence minister said that initiatives such as the Titanium and Superalloy Materials Plant indicate a reversal of this trend.

Reiterating that India would acquire true strength only when it can manufacture its own materials, components, chips and alloys, the union minister said that this new plant puts India amongst a select group of nations which can make their own critical defence and aerospace materials.

“With this, we will be able to manufacture the parts used in our fighter jets, missiles, naval systems and satellites”, he highlighted, adding that “We are building a foundation which will strengthen India’s technological sovereignty in the coming years.”

On the Strategic Materials Technology Complex, he expressed confidence that it adds a new dimension to the industrial map of Uttar Pradesh, adding that this “complex, along with ancillary units and supplier industries, will create direct and indirect job opportunities in the state itself.”

Lauding the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, he said that “improved law and order has boosted investor confidence and factories, IT hubs, and research centres are being set up in the state, which has become the growth engine of the country.”

“We are entering a new era and have moved beyond Make-in-India to Design, Develop and Deliver in India,” he said.

