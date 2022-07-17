India nears landmark of 200 crore COVID-19 vaccinations

India inched closer to administering the two billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose, with nearly 2.3 million doses delivered on Saturday, government data showed.In anticipation of hitting the landmark, the government on Saturday created a digital clock ticking backwards to determine the number of vaccination doses left to administer to reach the target.“India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 199.96 crore (1,99,96,72,322) today. More than 23 lakh (23,60,137) vaccine doses have been administered till 7pm today,” the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Till 7pm on Saturday, 1,017,462,202 first doses, 925,973,984 second doses, and 56,236,136 precaution doses were administered in the country since the national Covid immunisation drive began on January 16, 2021.India attained the landmark target of administering the billionth dose about nine months ago on October 21, 2021.At least 90% of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, which experts believe has worked well in restricting the number of hospitalisations and deaths in the third Covid wave that began around January this year and was largely driven by the Omicron variant.“The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the health ministry statement said.The government is now focusing on promoting booster doses as the uptake for the third dose has been low. The health ministry began a door-to-door campaign — Har Ghar Dastak — to reach out to those who are yet to take the vaccine, have not completed the primary course, or are due for their booster dose.