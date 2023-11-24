India-Nepal joint military exercise commences at Pithoragarh

New Delhi, 24 November The armed forces of India and Nepal commenced a joint military exercise -- 'Surya Kiran' -- at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Friday. The joint exercise will conclude on December 7.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during the joint military exercise, armies of both countries will focus on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in the mountainous terrain.

The Nepal Army contingent comprises 334 personnel, who are here for the 17th edition of the joint military exercise. It is an annual event which is conducted alternatively between the two countries.

The Indian Army contingent comprising of 354 personnel is being led by a Battalion from the Kumaon Regiment. The Nepal Army contingent is represented by Tara Dal Battalion, a Defence Ministry official said.

The exercise will also focus on employment of drones and counter-drone measures, medical training, aviation aspects and environment conservation.

Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination in challenging situations, the official said.

The exercise will also provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences, share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of each other’s operational procedures.

