India, New Zealand agree to join hands to boost horticulture sector

New Delhi, Aug 12 Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting here on Monday with New Zealand's Minister for Agriculture and Trade Todd Mcclay on closer cooperation between the two countries to promote the development of the horticulture sector.

"The meeting at Krishi Bhavan focused on important areas of mutual interest and opportunities for collaboration. Discussions were centred on sharing information about the agricultural priorities of both countries and exploring new avenues for partnership, including the proposed Memorandum of Cooperation on horticulture,” according to an official statement issued after the meeting.

The key outcomes of the meeting included positive developments in trade and market access. New Zealand's support for the import of Indian pomegranates and the lifting of restrictions on mango exports was warmly acknowledged by the Indian minister.

Chouhan also said that the swift approval of the newly audited vapour heat treatment (VHT) facilities in Lucknow and Delhi was expected to enhance the export of Indian mangoes to New Zealand.

The ministers expressed their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership, which has seen significant progress in recent years, the statement said.

Additionally, the New Zealand Minister thanked the Indian minister for the recent resumption of pine log exports to India from New Zealand, helping them overcome previous fumigation-related challenges.

Chouhan reiterated India's support for continuing cooperation in this area and emphasized the potential for expanding trade in other agricultural products, including fresh and dried fruits like oranges and bananas. He sought early market access for India's export of grapes to New Zealand. Both sides agreed on fostering greater private-sector partnerships to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting also touched upon the importance of technical cooperation in Research and Development, especially in horticulture & cage fisheries, recognizing the vast potential for collaboration in this sector. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working closely to strengthen economic and trade ties, benefiting farmers, producers, and consumers in both countries.

Chouhan expressed his appreciation for New Zealand's proactive efforts in strengthening ties with India and acknowledged the importance of the New Zealand government's ongoing commitment to this relationship. He highlighted the historical, business and cultural ties between the two nations, noting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and the increasing educational exchanges between the countries.

The meeting was also attended by the High Commissioner of New Zealand to India, Patrick Rata besides senior officials of both countries.

