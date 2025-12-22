India–New Zealand FTA is a game-changer for Indian exporters: FIEO

New Delhi, Dec 22 : The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Monday welcomed the signing of the India–New Zealand free trade agreement as "a game-changer for Indian exporters", which will significantly enhance the country's integration with global value chains.

FIEO President S.C. Ralhan said that the conclusion of the India–New Zealand FTA in such a short span reflects the strong political will and shared economic vision of both countries.

The zero-duty access for Indian exports across all tariff lines is a historic achievement, he said, adding that it will enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the New Zealand market and provide a major boost to employment-generating sectors.

Ralhan also said that New Zealand’s investment commitment of $20 billion under the FTA sends a powerful signal of confidence in India’s growth story and will contribute meaningfully to manufacturing expansion, innovation and job creation, thereby giving a further boost to India's export sector.

He observed that the progressive provisions on services, mobility, student opportunities and traditional medicine are forward-looking and will greatly benefit India’s skilled professionals and youth.

With a strong focus on farmers’ welfare, the agreement opens new opportunities for Indian agricultural exports to New Zealand, including fruits, vegetables, coffee, spices, cereals, and processed foods. Initiatives such as the Agricultural Productivity Partnership, the establishment of Centres of Excellence, and access to New Zealand’s advanced agri-technologies will help improve productivity, quality and farmers’ incomes. Targeted support for horticultural products like honey, kiwifruit, and apples will further strengthen sustainable agricultural growth, he further stated.

"FIEO views the India–New Zealand FTA as a mutually beneficial and future-oriented agreement that will deepen economic cooperation, strengthen people-to-people ties, and support India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," Ralhan added.

Business chamber PHDCCI also welcomed the India-New Zealand free trade agreement "as a partnership aligned with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047".

"Commitments on investment, regulatory cooperation, and duty-free inputs will enhance competitiveness, integrate Indian industry into global value chains across all sectors," PHDCCI President Rajeev Juneja said.

"The agreement represents a next-generation deal combining trade liberalisation with talent mobility, investment, and productivity-led cooperation. This comes with well-standardised agricultural safeguards and technology-focused partnerships protecting farmer interests while raising productivity. The agreement provides policy certainty and lowers input costs for manufacturing, creating a vision for long-term economic resilience," PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor