India, Oman push for early conclusion of free trade pact & closer defence ties

New Delhi, Dec 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday firmed up a vision document to conclude a comprehensive economic partnership agreement as early as possible and significantly expand bilateral cooperation in key areas of maritime security, connectivity, health and digital payments.

PM Modi and Tarik also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict and the challenge of terrorism as well as the need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra described the discussions between PM Modi and the visiting leader as "comprehensive and constructive".

Kwatra also highlighted the strategic partnership between India and Oman in maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean.

"Our relationship has turned into a strategic partnership characterised by strong cooperation across a range of areas in diverse fields. India and Oman are partners for maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean. Both sides enjoy robust and multi-dimensional defence engagement," the Foreign Secretary said.

Kwatra said PM Modi and Sultan Tarik also gave strong impetus and push to conclude the India-Oman comprehensive economic partnership agreement as early as possible.

"Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussions and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA as early as possible," he said.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday which is his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

"Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years... I am sincerely welcoming you on behalf of all the people of India," PM Modi said in his opening remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

