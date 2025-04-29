India on high alert after Pahalgam massacre: Top security brass huddle in emergency meet

New Delhi, April 29 In the wake of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals -- most of them tourists -- Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the internal security situation and assess the evolving threat perception.

The meeting was attended by key security leaders, including Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) Brighu Srinivasan, and Director General of the Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera. Key officials from other paramilitary forces, which included Additional Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Anupama Nilekar Chandra, also attended the deliberations.

Sources told IANS that the discussion focused on tightening border security, enhancing counter-terror capabilities, and coordinating intelligence sharing across forces in view of heightened tensions following the April 22 attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The BSF is tasked with securing India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the SSB guards the frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan, while the Assam Rifles monitors the India-Myanmar border. The NSG, India’s premier counter-terrorism unit, specialises in high-risk operations and urban hostage rescue missions.

The Pahalgam attack has triggered a series of swift and significant policy decisions from the central government. In a strong diplomatic rebuke, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided to suspend the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, accusing Pakistan of violating its provisions. The CCS also issued a directive mandating that all Pakistani nationals -- excluding those with diplomatic, official, or long-term visas -- must exit the country by April 29.

Following the CCS decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally contacted chief ministers across the country, instructing them to ensure compliance with the exit order for Pakistani nationals. Subsequently, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan held a virtual meeting with state chief secretaries to monitor implementation and ensure that individuals with revoked visas depart India before the deadline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a strongly worded statement on April 24, vowed to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack -- and those supporting them -- to justice. “We will identify, pursue, and punish every terrorist and their enablers. India will go to any length to protect its people,” he said.

In a rare show of political unity, leaders from all major political parties pledged their full support to the government during an all-party meeting convened the same day. The collective resolve reflected a national consensus for decisive action against terrorism and cross-border extremism.

As security agencies intensify their efforts and diplomatic measures escalate, the nation remains on high alert, with vigilance and preparedness at the forefront of India’s response to the latest threat.

