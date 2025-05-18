India on track to become a global drone hub by 2030: BJP's Amit Malviya

New Delhi, May 18 India is on track to become a global drone hub by 2030, said BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the growth of the drone industry. He also underscored the stellar role played by drones during Operation Sindoor.

The in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department also highlighted the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of the government and the abolishment of the old drone rules for the current revolution in the sector.

“These initiatives are now showing results in 2025, and India is on track to become a global drone hub by 2030. Trust Prime Minister Modi. Always,” wrote Malviya in a post on social media platform X.

“Drones are the future of warfare and business. Prime Minister Modi had the foresight to recognise this, which is why he introduced transformative policy changes in 2021,” he said, in an oblique reference to the drone battles that India won during Operation Sindoor.

Malviya highlighted the Modi government’s steps to open up the sector and said, “The restrictive old drone rules were abolished, green zones were expanded, a PLI scheme was launched, drone imports were banned, export regulations were simplified, and multiple ministries and PSUs launched drone promotion programmes — such as the Drone Didi scheme.”

Earlier last year, the Indian Army organised two drone events -- ‘HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2’ and ‘HIMTECH-2024’ -- designed to harness military technologies for operations in high-altitude areas.

Envisaged as an opportunity for the Indian Drone Industry to showcase the capabilities of their drone solutions for high-altitude areas, HIM-DRONE-A-THON 2 took place at Wari La, near Leh, on September 17-18, 2024.

This event was followed by HIMTECH-2024 on September 20-21, 2024, to discuss, demonstrate and discover new avenues for development, incorporation and cross-pollination of technology, ideas and innovations with a focus on harnessing military technologies for high-altitude areas.

A statement issued by the Defence Ministry after the event said that Major General C.S. Mann, Additional Director General of the Army Design Bureau, highlighted that the Indian Army is deployed from icy heights of the Siachen Glacier to the rugged Himalayas, where its soldiers face unparalleled adversities daily.

For drone operations, rarified atmosphere results in reduced lift and degraded engine performance, which are further accentuated by extreme cold temperatures and high wind speeds, he said.

These conditions are unique for the Indian Army and demand systems that can adequately perform in these conditions. Since such altitude battlefields are not prevalent anywhere else, tailor-made, indigenous solutions are the way forward, he said.

If the indigenous industry succeeds here, it also opens vistas for them to the international arena and establishes India as a credible drone manufacturing hub, he said.

HIM-DRONE-A-THON-2 focused on drone solutions for the Indian Army for high-altitude areas. The event was planned to be conducted under actual terrain and environmental conditions at an altitude of 4,000-5,000 meters.

The event was open to all indigenous drone manufacturers and invited their participation for demonstration of Surveillance drones, Loitering munitions, Logistics Drones, Swarm Drones and drones with specific capabilities – including Electronic Warfare, Synthetic Aperture Radar, Communication Intelligence and Electronic Intelligence.

As many as 25 drone manufacturing firms registered for participation in the event. All the firms competed in a multifaceted competition in a super high-altitude area to prove their suitability and capabilities.

HIMTECH 2024 was held for the first time in Leh, to highlight and focus on the development of technology and systems for meeting operational requirements along the Northern Borders.

The event, being held in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), not only showcased industry partners and new generation equipment developed for high altitude areas but also projected Leh as the new business destination for new technology developers, industry and academia.

