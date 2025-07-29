India once led in defence manufacturing, but Congress deliberately crushed industry: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of systematically destroying India’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector after Independence.

Recalling India’s historical prominence in arms production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when Bharat was at the top in defence manufacturing. We made the world’s finest swords and equipment. But post-Independence, Congress deliberately dismantled this capability.”

He contrasted this legacy with today’s self-reliant India, asserting that the country is steadily reclaiming its stature as a defence powerhouse. “On one side, India is moving towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), while on the other, Congress keeps leaning on Pakistan even for its political narratives,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister praised the Indian Armed Forces and credited the success of Operation Sindoor to India’s long-term investment in indigenous defence capabilities.

“If we hadn’t spent the last decade building a self-reliant defence infrastructure, the cost during Operation Sindoor could have been devastating,” the PM said.

He noted the use of Made-in-India drones, missiles, and strategic systems during the operation, emphasising how Indian forces delivered a decisive blow to terror networks deep inside Pakistan.

Highlighting the operation’s success, PM Modi said, “From Sindoor to Sindhu, the world witnessed the scale of our action. Our enemies now know — India will strike on its own terms, in its own time.”

The Prime Minister also drew attention to global recognition of India’s resolve. “During Operation Sindoor, 193 countries in the United Nations stood by India. Only three spoke in Pakistan’s favour,” he noted. However, he expressed regret over the opposition's stance: “The world supported India, but, unfortunately, our soldiers’ bravery did not receive Congress's support.”

He also criticised Congress for demoralising the forces and undermining India’s defence narrative.

“Earlier, they asked for proof after surgical strikes; now they question why the strike was stopped. Their pattern is clear — they only want to oppose,” he said, adding that “Congress’s trust seems to be remote-controlled from Pakistan.”

