India outrightly rejects China renaming 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India outrightly rejected China's renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the state is an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality. We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright, Bagchi said.

Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality, he said.

It was the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China’s civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names of six places in Arunachal Pradesh was released in 2017 while the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.

The official names of the 11 places were released on Sunday by China’s ministry of civil affairs.It also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks and two rivers and listed the category of places’ names and their subordinate administrative districts, state-run Global Times reported on Monday.