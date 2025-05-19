India pacer Mohammed Shami meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

New Delhi, May 19 Experienced Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

CM Yogi shared pictures of the meeting on his official X handle, with a caption, "A courtesy meeting was held today at the official residence in Lucknow with renowned Indian cricket team bowler Mohammed Shami."

Shami, who didn't play the last IPL after he was sidelined with an ankle injury and underwent surgery on his right foot in March 2024, has been struggling to be at his best this season as he picked just six wickets in nine matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad at an average of 56.17 and an economy rate of 11.23.

This season, Shami was close to breaking the IPL record for the most expensive four-over spell in a game. He conceded 75 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), just one fewer than Jofra Archer's 76 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against SRH.

The pacer was sidelined for almost an year after sustaining an injury during the 2023 World Cup final and made a return to competitive cricket in the Ranji Trophy late last year for Bengal. He was part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) and the (50-over) Vijay Hazare Trophy squads for Bengal before returning back to the Indian side with the home T20I series against England in January-February.

Earlier this month, Shami had received a death threat via email. According to the FIR, registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station of UP's Amroha district under the following sections: Indian Penal Code (BNS), 2023 Section 308(4), Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66d and Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 Section 66e, the sender had demanded the ransom of Rs one crore.

