India, Pakistan border troops exchange Diwali sweets near Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Nov 1 Indian and Pakistani troops posted on the border exchanged sweets on the occasion of Diwali near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, continuing the tradition of greeting each other on the festival and displaying the flag of peace, an official said on Friday.

Border Security Force officials gave sweets to Pakistani Rangers and the Pakistan Ranger also greeted them by saying “Happy Diwali” and offering sweets.

The exchange of sweets and greeting took place near the Zero line, said the official.

The BSF jawans posted in the desert area under the Rajasthan Frontier celebrated the festival of lights by giving the message of unity and security to the countrymen and lighted diyas at forward posts of the border and distributing sweets.

Women jawans also made rangoli, adding to the celebratory Diwali atmosphere on the border.

In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had celebrated Diwali with soldiers here. He flew to Longewala Post in Rajasthan and rode on a tank during his visit.

PM Modi continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces this year as well and spent time with soldiers at Lakki Nala in Gujarat's Sir Creek on Thursday.

Extending his wishes, he lauded the commitment and dedication of soldiers stationed at the challenging border area.

"On this sacred land near Sir Creek, it is my privilege to celebrate Diwali with you. When I celebrate with you, the joy of Diwali multiplies. This Diwali is special as Lord Ram has finally returned to his temple in Ayodhya," he said, noting the symbolism of this year's festival.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude on behalf of India's 140 crore citizens, recognising the courage of the soldiers defending the nation in extreme conditions.

"You serve in regions where temperatures drop below zero in the mountains and where searing heat and desert storms test your resilience. Your dedication shines like steel, intimidating any enemy who attempts to challenge us," he said.

