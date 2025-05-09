India-Pakistan Conflict: Essential Do’s and Don’ts for Citizens Amid Rising Tensions

Following India’s Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has escalated tensions by launching airstrikes on Indian states near the border. In response, India has retaliated strongly, leading to a war-like situation between the two nations. While no official declarations of war have been made, intense conflict has erupted. Amid the ongoing situation, several rumors are circulating, creating confusion among the public. Here’s a brief guide on the precautions people should take during this period.

What Not to Do:

Do not share your city’s location or blackout details on social media.

Avoid capturing or sharing videos of military movements in or around your area.

Do not circulate old images or videos as current ones related to the war situation.

Stay away from crowded areas unless absolutely necessary and avoid unnecessary travel.

Do not react to misinformation. Avoid panicking or taking any unlawful actions.

Do not interfere with the work of security forces. Follow their instructions carefully.

What to Do: