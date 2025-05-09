India- Pakistan Tension: Akhilesh Yadav Urges Calm and Unity Amid Crisis, Says Not to Believe in Unconfirmed News

The tension between India and Pakistan has increased, with attacks and counter attack from both the countries. Understanding the situation Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in our armed forces and said that in difficult times we should stay united. Akhilesh Yadav also urged citizens to not believe any unconfirmed news and information, nor propagate or broadcast it further. Such news may also be lies spread by the enemies of the country, meaning it may also be a trick or conspiracy of the enemy, hence do not get misled or provoked.

Akhilesh Yadav tweet reads, "We are proud of our country's brave army. We all are with the country. Times of crisis demand even more understanding. All countrymen are appealed to not believe any unconfirmed news and information, nor propagate or broadcast it further. Such news may also be lies spread by the enemies of the country, meaning it may also be a trick or conspiracy of the enemy, hence do not get misled or provoked. Behave responsibly at your own level. Remain calm yourself and inspire others to remain calm. Show unity in this time of disaster. Jai Hind"

The situation deteriorated swiftly earlier in the evening when Pakistani forces launched a sudden airborne assault using loitering munitions across key locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian air defence systems were immediately activated, with missiles intercepting multiple incoming threats.

Sirens blared across Jammu and the nearby Samba district, warning residents to seek shelter. Eyewitnesses described loud booms from interception fire reverberating through the hills, causing panic and confusion. A blackout was reportedly enforced in parts of Samba and Jammu city, where streets and homes were plunged into darkness.