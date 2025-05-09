India-Pakistan Tension: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Emergency Preparedness in Hospitals

Amid the growing tension between India-Pakistan Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday held a meeting with the Delhi govt hospital's senior health officials to review emergency preparedness. As per the PTI report Government statement stated that, Delhi CM has directed the senior officials of various hospitals to b fully prepared for any emergency situation.

CM also instructed all govt hospitals in Delhi to immediately establish fully equipped emergency wards, formulating SOPs, conducting mock drills and advance stockpiling of supplies, it said. This arrangements are following to the recent drone sighting in Punjab's Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur.

